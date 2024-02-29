Fred Hutton sworn into cabinet as minister of housing

Newly elected MHA Fred Hutton was sworn into the provincial cabinet as minister of housing on Thursday morning.
Responsibility for housing had previously been held by Children and Seniors Minister Paul Pike. Hutton, a former journalist and advisor to Premier Andrew Furey, recently won a by-election in Conception Bay East-Bell Island.
Pike wasn’t present at the ceremony, but he will remain the Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development.
