C-NLOPB reports near miss on the Hebron Platform

ExxonMobil Canada Properties has reported that on June 22, a worker on the Hebron Platform received an electric shock to the left hand after completing maintenance on a portable electric heater. The shock occurred while reconnecting the portable electric heater through a temporary power cord to a 600 Volt and 4 Ampere electric power source. The worker was wearing required personal protective equipment at the time of the incident.

The worker was attended to by the Platform Nurse onboard. No injury was noted and no treatment was required. The incident had the potential for fatality.

EMCP has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident which the C-NLOPB is monitoring.