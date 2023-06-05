C-NLOPB investigates near miss projectile on Hebron platform

The C-NLOPB is investigating an incident that happened on the Hebron Platform on May, 28.

ExxonMobil has reported that while completing maintenance on the knuckle boom crane on the Hebron Platform using a hydraulic pin puller, the hydraulic pin puller failed.

This resulted in the puller rod being projected approximately 19 meters across the pipe deck striking the top of the northwest pipe deck handrail, and then dropping 21 meters to the deck below, landing on a walkway. The rod weighed approximately 6.8 kg.

There were no injuries however, the C-NLOPD says the incident had the potential for fatality. No barriers were in place for the path the rod travelled to the handrail, or for the drop path to the deck and walkway below.

ExxonMobil immediately ceased work in the area and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident. The C-NLOPB is monitoring ExxonMobil’s investigation of the incident.