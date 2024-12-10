Byrne to Launch Crown Lands Application Portal and Primary Residence Property Title Program

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Gerry Byrne will launch a new, user-friendly online Crown Lands Application Portal and provide a demonstration today.

The portal will include the option to apply for a quitclaim deed under the Primary Residence Property Title Program. The event will take place in Corner Brook at noon.

The application portal is the final step in recently announced legislation and policy changes to the Lands Act that will remove barriers when applying for, or securing property title to, Crown lands.