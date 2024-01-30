By-Election Voting Wraps Up Tonight

We will find out tonight who will replace David Brazil as the MHA for Conception Bay East Bell Island.

The district of Conception Bay East Bell Island covers Portugal Cove – St. Philips, Wabana and part of Paradise… and voters had plenty on their minds when casting their ballots.

Four candidates have their names on the ballot in tonight’s by-election. Running for the Liberals is Fred Hutton, the former broadcaster is trying to turn the seat red after 20 years of being blue. Tina Neary .. a town councillor for Portugal Cove St. Philips and mental health advocate – is running for the Tories. Then there’s Kim Churchill is running for the NDP – Churchill is known for advocating for children who are deaf, including her son Carter. And finally, town councillor Darryl J. Harding is running as an independent, after quitting as P.C. district association president.

Polls close tonight at 8 p.m. and NTV will have news checkpoints with the results as they come in. Reporter Ben Cleary will be with Hutton’s camp tonight, David Salter will be at the P.C. headquarters and Bailey Howard will be covering the NDP.

Results will also be posted online at www.ntv.ca.