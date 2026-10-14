Unifor to hold forestry march and rally in Corner Brook Friday

Business, News October 14th, 2026

Unifor Local 64 will host a march and rally in Corner Brook this Friday to highlight the importance of forestry jobs and the future of Newfoundland and Labrador’s forestry industry. The event will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., bringing together union members, mill employees, retirees and community supporters.

Participants are asked to assemble at the Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Mill before marching through the mill gate and across the road to the Centre for Resource and Innovation, where the rally will be held. Organizers say the event will showcase the potential of Corner Brook Pulp and Paper and Project Tuckamore to create opportunities through innovation, research and investment, while supporting workers and rural communities.

Speakers are expected to include Unifor representatives, Kruger’s vice-president of special projects Darren Pelley, and Member of Parliament Carol Anstey. A provincial forestry minister and Qalipu First Nation Chief Jenny Brake are also listed as potential speakers, pending confirmation.

The rally is part of Unifor’s National Day of Action for forestry, with events planned in more than 30 forestry communities across Canada.