PM Carney asks premiers to remove U.S. booze ban to help finalize trade deal

Business, News August 20th, 2026

Prime Minister Mark Carney is asking premiers across the country to put American liquor back on Canadian shelves as Ottawa works to finalize a new trade agreement with the United states.

The request comes after provinces moved to pull American alcohol from liquor stores earlier this year, in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

Here in Newfoundland and Labrador, American-made liquor was removed from NLC shelves in response to the trade war, joining several other provinces who took similar action several months ago. However, with the U.S. delaying its latest tariff deadline and president Donald Trump saying a deal with Canada could be close, Carney is asking the provinces to reverse course.

According to CTV News, premiers are being asked to consider putting American products back on shelves as part of efforts to ease trade tensions.

NTV News is following the story and will have more as it becomes available.