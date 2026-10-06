Newfoundland volunteer and advocate Vince Andrews elected president of Kidney Foundation’s national board

Business, Health, News October 6th, 2026

A tireless volunteer from this province and advocate for people living with kidney disease has taken on a new national leadership role.

Vince Andrews was recently elected volunteer president of The Kidney Foundation of Canada’s National Board of Directors, bringing years of volunteer service and personal experience with kidney disease to the organization’s highest volunteer leadership position.

Andrews first joined the foundation’s national board in 2020 and has since served in a number of leadership roles, including vice-president, director-at-large and branch representative. His involvement with the organization began even earlier at the regional level. Andrews has served on the Atlantic Canada Branch Board since 2018, becoming vice-president in 2019, president in 2020 and past president in 2023.

His election as national president marks the latest step in a long-standing commitment to the foundation and to Canadians affected by kidney disease.

That commitment is deeply personal. He was diagnosed with kidney disease in his 20s and began dialysis treatments in 2013. He spent a decade on the transplant wait list before receiving a kidney transplant in August 2024. His own experience has helped shape his advocacy and volunteer work, giving him first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by patients and their families.

Andrews was recognized by The Kidney Foundation in 2022 when he received the organization’s Ornstein Award for his outstanding contributions.

Professionally, Andrews brings a background in mediation, workplace conflict and dispute resolution to his new national role. He worked for many years with the provincial government, specializing in industry relations and collective bargaining. In 2021, he established his own consulting company, focusing on workplace conflict and dispute resolution.

As national board president, Andrews will help provide volunteer leadership and direction for the foundation as it works to support people affected by kidney disease, promote kidney health and advocate on issues facing patients and their families. For Andrews, the role brings together his professional experience, years of volunteer service and a personal connection to the cause.

Away from his work and volunteer commitments, Andrews is an avid reader and sports fan who continues to actively participate in sports. But he says his most important and rewarding role is being a father to his children, Kaitlyn and Jared. Andrews lives in Conception Bay South with his wife, Amy.

His election as national president gives Newfoundland and Labrador a prominent voice at the national level of The Kidney Foundation of Canada – and places someone with a deeply personal understanding of kidney disease at the forefront of the organization’s volunteer leadership.