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FFAW-Unifor welcomes $300 million Fisheries Fund Renewal

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FFAW-Unifor is welcoming the renewal of the Atlantic Fisheries Fund, which will provide $300 million over five years to support research, innovation and development in Atlantic Canada’s fishing industry.

FFAW-Unifor President Dwan Street says continued investment is important as Newfoundland and Labrador’s inshore fishery faces rising operational pressures, changing market conditions and resource management challenges. Street says the funding can help strengthen fisheries science, support innovation and improve long-term planning for independent inshore harvesters.

The renewed fund will also support market diversification and seafood promotion, creating opportunities for Newfoundland and Labrador products amid uncertainty in global trade. FFAW-Unifor says it will continue advocating for accessible funding that supports independent harvesters, sustainable resource management and the long-term viability of the province’s fishing industry.

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