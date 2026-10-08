EVAS AIR looks at international business

Business, News, Travel October 8th, 2026

EVAS Air is bringing its multi-mission medical MEDIMAX aircraft to Las Vegas for a major aviation show where it will be on display at an international exhibition from October 20-22.

EVAS Air is also being approached by companies from all over the world about its MEDIMAX 1900D aircraft.

“EVAS is teaming up with Jetstream Aviation and TM Aviation from the USA in introducing the company’s medical aircraft to the American market,” says Ian White, President and CEO.

The senior director with National Business Aviation Association, Joe Hart, has confirmed the EVAS Beechcraft 1900D aircraft is expected to be the first of its kind making an appearance at this Las Vegas event.

White says EVAS Air officials will also meet with air-medical operators, healthcare organizations, government agencies, aviation operators and other industry decision makers, who will have an opportunity to examine the aircraft, explore its mission capabilities, and see its patient-loading system firsthand.

Developed by EVAS Air around the proven Beechcraft 1900D platform, MEDIMAX is designed to provide operators with a flexible high-capacity aircraft solution for a broad range of patient-transport missions, including bariatric, neonatal, routine and long-distance medical transport. This innovation is only available from EVAS Air.

The company developed the MEDIMAX air-medical configuration and cargo MAXIMIZER program in Gander to provide aircraft modernization, engineering, integration, refurbishing, and mission-conversion capability for commercial, medical, government and special mission operators.

EVAS Air is Newfoundland’s only locally owned and operated airline headquartered in Gander.