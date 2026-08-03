Breaking: WestJet and CUPE reach tentative agreement, ending further operational disruption

Business, News August 3rd, 2026

WestJet and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing WestJet Cabin Crew, have reached a tentative agreement, bringing an end to the work stoppage and network-wide operational disruption, and withdrawing both the strike and lockout notices. The agreement will now go to WestJet Cabin Crew for a ratification vote.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that reflects the hard work and professionalism our cabin crew,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of WestJet. “We know this disruption has been frustrating for our guests and WestJetters and we’re sorry for that. Our teams are working hard to restore service and get our guests on their way to their destinations as quickly as possible and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we get back to normal.”

WestJet will share further details on the return to operations as they become available.