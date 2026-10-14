UPDATE: Bell Aliant reports service restored after widespread phone outage

Business, News October 14th, 2026

Bell Aliant says ervice has been restored for customers in Newfoundland and Labrador who were experiencing issues making voice calls, including 911 calls.

“If you are still having issues, please contact us at https://support.bell.ca,” the company posted on social media.

Original Story:

Bell Aliant is reporting service outages in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Some customers in Newfoundland and Labrador may be unable to make voice calls, including 911 calls,” the company posted on social media. “We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. If you require emergency assistance, please go directly to the nearest fire station, police station or hospital emergency department.”

Later in the day, Bell Aliant reported that wireless customers can now place 911 calls.

Both police forces also reported phone outages affecting their systems.

“A widespread outage is currently impacting RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador’s telephone services, including our non-emergency line and some 911 calls,” the RCMP said in a news release. “If you require police assistance, please call 709-693-6271 to reach our Operational Communications Centre. The cause of the outage is currently under investigation. RCMP officers remain on patrol and available to respond to calls for service.”

The RNC said 911 calls do not appear to be affected for them.

“Due to a widespread telecommunications outage, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) advises that its non-emergency telephone reporting line is unavailable at this time. There are no known impacts to 911. Non-emergent complaints can still be filed online.”