Business Navigators Program Officially Launched

The provincial government has launched a new Business Navigator initiative to help make it easier for small businesses to navigate policies and processes.

The Business Navigator Program will assist businesses in dealing with the Provincial Government by providing one-on-one, personalized service for inquiries related to requirements to establish and operate businesses in the province.

Business navigators can provide information for businesses related to regulations and programming., licences, permits and inspections needed to operate a business and provide support information for additional requirements like financing, taxes and staffing.

The team of three business navigators are located in St. John’s, Clarenville and Corner Brook.