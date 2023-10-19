Burin Peninsula RCMP investigates report of vehicle approaching child in Burin

Burin Peninsula RCMP is investigating a report of a vehicle that approached a child last night in the area of Bulls Cove in Burin. At approximately 7:00 p.m., while riding a bicycle alone along Main Street in Bulls Cove, a child was approached by two individuals in a vehicle. Both occupants exited the vehicle and approached the child who departed on a pedal bike and attended a nearby residence.

Officers attended the area, spoke to the child and conducted numerous patrols in the community.

The description of the vehicle and its occupants is not clear at this point in the investigation. Officers are continuing to work to gather any possible further information. The investigation is continuing.