Burin Peninsula RCMP investigates cabin fire in area of Webber’s Cove

Burin Peninsula RCMP is investigating a fire that occurred on Nov. 8, at a cabin in the area of Webber’s Cove, near the community of Lawn.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on Friday, police received the report of the fire. The cabin, which was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, was completely destroyed by the fire. The blaze caused some damage to a neighboring property.

The investigation determined that an unknown truck was seen at the cabin late in the evening on Nov. 7. A fire scene investigator with the Fire Services Division of Justice and Public Safety was engaged. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about the fire or possible surveillance footage of activity in the area leading up to the fire is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),