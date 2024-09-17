Burin Peninsula RCMP hosts Grand Opening ceremony for newly constructed detachment

An official grand opening ceremony for the newly built Burin Peninsula RCMP District Detachment in Marystown took place today. Assistant Commissioner Patrick (Pat) Cahill, Commanding Officer of RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador, was joined by elected officials and community representatives, as well as RCMP NL employees and partners for the event. The $12 million build is cost shared with 70% funded by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and 30% by the Government of Canada.

The former detachment in Marystown was constructed nearly 40 years ago and no longer meets RCMP standards, with deficiencies in space and functionality. The new detachment, which was built directly behind the former site, offers a number of modern features.

Features of the new 1,197-square-meter building include a fully functional cell pavilion with secure cells, a breath-testing and fingerprinting area, and a secure bay for prisoner transfers.

Construction of the new detachment was completed in December 2023, while the demolition of the former detachment occurred during the winter/spring 2024 with final landscaping and paving finishing up June 2024.

The detachment is open to front counter services to the public weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To reach an officer outside of these hours, please call 709-279-3001 and follow the voice prompts.