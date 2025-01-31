Brier expected to return as province confirms major curling announcement on Monday

It appears the country’s biggest curling event is returning to the province’s capital. The province has scheduled a major sports announcement for Monday at Montana’s restaurant. Montana’s, of course, is the major sponsor for the event, replacing Tim Horton’s last year.

Officials, including Premier Andrew Furey, will speak at the event.

St. John’s last hosted the Brier in 2017 with hometown heroes, Team Gushue, winning their first-ever national senior men’s title on home ice. They are now six-time Brier champs.

Sources tell NTV News the Brier will be returning for March of 2026.