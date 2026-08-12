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Opposition calling for Churchill Falls transparency

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Quebec is once again controlling the narrative over the controversial Churchill Falls agreement. That’s the message from the provincial Liberals after NTV News learned a deal has been reached between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Once again, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are learning about the latest MOU developments through Quebec media rather than from our own government,” says Opposition Leader John Hogan, via a statement. “This time, they’re reporting that a new deal has been reached, but that the core of the agreement remains similar to the previous MOU. Premier Wakeham needs to be transparent with Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

NTV News will have more details as they become available.

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