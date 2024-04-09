Breakfast Blitz Campaign held by NLC Raises over $64,000 in Support of Kids Eat Smart Foundation

The Kids Eat Smart Foundation has received funds as a result of a fundraising campaign held by Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation.

The Breakfast Blitz campaign took place in corporate liquor stores from March 22 to 30 and raised $64,077 from customers, supplier partners, and staff.

NLC matched customer donations up to $15,000.

In addition to the funds raised in-store, staff across all areas of the business from corporate offices, the Distribution Centre, retail locations, and Rock Spirits collected monetary donations towards the cause.