Brazil to make political announcement Wednesday evening

Former provincial PC Leader and Conception Bay East-Bell Island MHA David Brazil posted on social media on Tuesday hinting that ‘exciting news’ is ahead.

On Wednesday June 12, Brazil says he will make a significant announcement regarding the future of the federal riding of St. John’s East.

Brazil officially stepped down in December of 2023, at that time he was nearing his 14th year as the MHA for Conception Bay East-Bell Island.

The St. John’s East Electoral District Association of the Conservative Party of Canada released yesterday that the nomination process is underway in preparation for the next federal election.