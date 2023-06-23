BP Canada releases statement in response to reports of abandoning exploration well

BP Canada has released a statement in response to reports that it’s abandoning an exploration well off the province’s coast.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper among numerous international journalists in St. John’s to cover tragedyBy Becky Daley — 7 hours ago
It’s a story that captivated the world. A submersible, destined for the Titanic wreckage, lost at sea while the globe held out hope for days. On Thursday, there was confirmation that the search had ended in heartbreak. A “catastophic implosion” claimed the lives of all five on board the Titan.
Media outlets from all over the world descended on St. John’s, including CNN and its most identifiable anchor, Anderson Cooper.
When news breaks, anywhere in the world – from the front lines to small-town tragedy – Anderson Cooper is there to tell the story. This week, right here in St. John’s, he shared the latest story, the loss of the Titan.
One of many media outlets in St. John’s this week – from the BBC to American and Canadian stations – CNN’s Anderson Cooper is perhaps one of the world’s most-known. He’s been in the business for over three decades, and this, just his second time in the province. Cooper arrived in the province late Wednesday and has been on the ground, updating viewers around the clock.
NTV's Becky Daley spoke with the veteran broadcaster today in St. John's and will have a full report this evening on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for parts of Newfoundland & Labrador into SaturdayBy Eddie Sheerr — 15 hours ago
The message below came from ECCC NL and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.
Smoke from distant forest fires may cause a reduction to air quality.
Locations in the alert include:
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
- Churchill Falls & vicinity
- Labrador City and Wabush
- Buchans and the Interiror
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Gros Morn
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
- Grander & vicinity
- Terra Nova
- Bonavista North
- Bay of Exploits
Time span: into at least Saturday
Remarks: Smoke from forest fires in Quebec will persist over interior Labrador through Saturday. Poor air quality due to the smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.
Conditions over eastern Labrador are expected to improve by Thursday morning but persist into Friday over western Labrador. The associated haze will likely give the sun a reddish appearance.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Speak with your healthcare provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.
Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your healthcare provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice. Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms.
People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.
If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest-rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly. You can also use a portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.
If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.
Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke. Reduce sources of indoor air pollution. If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves, and vacuuming. Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode. If you experience any feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, contact your mental health care provider for advice or visit https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Issued by Environment Canada, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, and the Department of Health and Community Services of Newfoundland and Labrador