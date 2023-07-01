Body discovered in St. John’s harbour; Police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in St. John’s Harbour early Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the waters of St. John’s Harbour on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the bottom of the harbour, near the Oceanex terminal and Harbour Drive, shortly before 9:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a person in the water. Fast rescue craft from several vessels and from the Canadian Coast Guard were also summoned.

Fast rescue craft from several vessels responded to an incident at St. John’s Harbour early Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Once located and removed from the water, the deceased individual was taken by boat to the offshore supply vessel Atlantic Heron, onto which paramedics with Eastern Health and officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) were seen boarding.

The RNC is investigating the incident, to determine the identity of the individual and cause of death.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.