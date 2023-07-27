Boaters chased by Orca near Fogo Island

Trista McGrath was out for a boat ride Wednesday afternoon when she spotted some Orcas in the area. Trista said there were 3 or 4 around the area they were boating in, near Cape Cove on Fogo Island.

One of the large mammals must’ve been curious about the boat because it decided to get a closer look by chasing it! Trisa noticed this she was able to grab her phone and shoot a video of the encounter.

When asked about the turn of events on Facebook messenger, Trista had the following to say, “It was quite the show, very fast happening!” She also went on to say that there were some children on board so there were some tense moments as well.

This is something that Trista, and the people on that boat, will not soon forget!