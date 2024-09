There will be a partnership announcement this morning at the 2025 Canada Games Volunteer Centre in St. John’s.

The announcement takes place at 10:00 a.m. at 260 Waterford Bridge Road.

Vice-Chair, BMO Brian Tobin, MHA Jamie Korab, Mayor Danny Breen, Co-Chair, 2025 Canada Games Host Society Kim Keating, Regional Vice President, BMO Dean Holloway, Alan Doyle, and former Canada Games athlete Jeremy Babstock will be on hand for the announcement.