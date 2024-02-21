Blood sample of driver involved in double fatal collision on TCH near Arnold’s Cove processed by RCMP Forensic Assessment Centre

Clarenville RCMP has received the results of a forensic analysis of a blood sample that was collected from the driver of a vehicle involved in a double fatal collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway near Arnold’s Cove last month. A forensic analysis of the blood sample was conducted by the RCMP Forensic Assessment Centre.

According to the RCMP, “Investigations such as these are complex in nature and require time to ensure that all available evidence is obtained and analyzed to determine if charges are appropriate.”

The investigation is continuing.