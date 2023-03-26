Birthdays and Anniversaries, March 26, 2023

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

A young cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a busy west-end intersection Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Topsail Road and Cowan Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. after reports of a collision. Reports from the scene indicate the youth was struck at relatively low speed while crossing the road on their bicycle.

Paramedics assessed the patient before taking them to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious in nature.