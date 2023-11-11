Big Turnout for Remembrance Day Ceremony at New Location

Hundreds braved wind and rain to honour veterans who have served and continue to serve, on this Remembrance Day in St. John’s.

The large crowd converged at the Sergeants’ Memorial on Queen’s Road today, as the gathering place of the War Memorial on Duckworth Street used for a century, is undergoing a $6 million dollar renovation. The refurbished site will re-open on Memorial Day, July 1st, 2024.

The First World War came to a close at 11 a.m. on this date in 1918, a conflict that claimed 20 millions lives – including hundreds of Newfoundlanders in the devastating battle of Beaumont Hamel.

Similar ceremonies were held throughout the province