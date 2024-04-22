News

Beloved local musician Justin Greeley passes away after battle with cancer

Posted: April 22, 2024 8:13 pm
By Amanda Mews



A beloved musician passed away this weekend following a brief battle with cancer.  

NTV’s Amanda Mews speaks with a friend and fellow musician of Justin Greeley, about how he will be remembered.

