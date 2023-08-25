Bell Island RCMP investigating two recent suspected arsons in the area

Bell Island RCMP is investigating two recent suspected arsons at abandoned properties on Bell Island and is seeking assistance from the public.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on August 11, 2023, police on patrol discovered that an abandoned residence on Lance Cove Road was on fire.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on August 13, 2023, while on patrol, police discovered that an abandoned residence on Brother Lanes Road was on fire.

Both homes were completely destroyed by the fires and the investigations are continuing.

Anyone having information that could assist police with these investigations, including possible surveillance in the areas during the times of the fires, is asked to contact Bell Island RCMP at 709-488-3312 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.