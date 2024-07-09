Bell Island RCMP arrests impaired drivers and tickets other motorists for various violations

Police recently arrested two motorists for impaired driving offences and ticketed two others for various infractions.

On June 28, Bell Island RCMP stopped a vehicle traveling 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Middleton Avenue. The driver, a 17-year-old novice driver, was ticketed for the excessive speed and was issued a licence suspension. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

On June 29, police received a report of a suspected impaired driver who was exiting the ferry. The described vehicle was stopped and the driver, who showed signs of drug impairment, was arrested. At the detachment, the man completed a drug influence evaluation. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of drug impaired driving are appropriate. The man’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded. The man is currently before the court with charges of drug impairment in relation to a traffic stop that was conducted in July of 2023.

On July 5, police conducted a check point on Beach Hill. During the check point, a 34-year-old female motorist showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. She was arrested for impaired driving. At the detachment, the driver provided breath samples that were above the legal limit. She is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. Her licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

On July 6, following up on information received of an unlicensed driver operating a vehicle on Bell Island, police conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 27-year-old woman, was operating a vehicle while provincially disqualified and owed more than $9000 in fines. She was ticketed and the vehicle was seized and impounded.