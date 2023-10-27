Bay St. George RCMP seeking assistance locating man and vehicle in Elementary School incident

Bay St. George RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man and locating a vehicle that were at Stephenville Elementary School yesterday, October 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The report received by police indicated that a male approached a number of students outside the school during lunch hour. At this time, his intentions are unknown. He is described as tall (5’10” to 6 feet in height), with dark curly hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red hoodie with the hood up and a black coat. He was driving a red four-door vehicle with a sticker on the side with the wording “I don’t give a f*#*”.

Anyone having information on the identity of the male and/ore the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.