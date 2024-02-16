Bay St. George RCMP responds to single-vehicle crash and arrests early morning impaired driver

A 20-year-old Stephenville man was arrested by Bay St. George RCMP for impaired driving early this morning following a single-vehicle crash in Stephenville.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police received a report that a car had crashed into a fence on Gallant Street. Officers attended and located the uninjured driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The man showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. The vehicle was seized and impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended.