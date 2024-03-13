Bay St. George RCMP investigates property damage at World Energy GH2 site in Mainland

Police are investigating intentional property damage that occurred sometime between Feb. 21-22, at the World Energy GH2 Meteorological Data site in Mainland. A number of solar panels, windows and various equipment was damaged at the site, the value of which is believed to be more than $5,000.

This is the second time the company has been struck by vandals, the first time being in January of 2023, where some heavy equipment was damaged. The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.