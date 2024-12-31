Bay St. George RCMP arrests impaired driver on Christmas Day

A 54-year-old man is facing charges of impaired operation after police conducted a traffic stop on an erratic driver. On the Dec. 25, around 1:30 a.m., police were conducting proactive patrols and located a pick-up truck travelling down Main Street in Stephenville driving, in an erratic manner.

Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The man was transported the to detachment where he provided breath samples which were more than two times the legal limit. The male was released to appear in court at a later date. His license was suspended and his vehicle impounded.