Bay St. George RCMP arrest two suspected impaired drivers

Bay St. George RCMP nabbed two suspected impaired drivers over the past few days.

The RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Kippens Road in Kippens on Sunday. A car struck a utility pole and landed on top of an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The 38-year-old female driver showed signs of alcohol impairment at the scene. She was transported to the Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers accompanied the woman to the hospital where samples of her blood were obtained. The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of impaired driving will be laid.

On Friday police received a report of a suspected impaired driver that had taken a vehicle without consent and departed a residence in Piccadilly.

When officers found the vehicle, the unlicensed 33-year-old driver, who was on parole, fled from police before being located a short time later at a residence. He showed signs of alcohol impairment, was arrested and refused to provide breath samples. At this time, the man remains in custody for the parole violation. Charges are pending for impaired driving, refusing to provide breath samples, flight from police, dangerous operation, taking a motor vehicle without consent and breach of a probation order.