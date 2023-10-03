Bay Roberts RCMP seeks public’s assistance in locating vehicle suspected of hit and run 

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian hit and run in Shearstown on Sunday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report about a hit and run on Main Road in Shearstown. Police responded to the scene and located the pedestrian.

The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involved. The vehicle was a black single-cab pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Police are also seeking any video footage from Pickett’s Road and Shearstown Road between Pickett’s Road and Route 70 between 9:20 and 9:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118 or Crime Stoppers.