Bay Roberts RCMP seeking public assistance following theft of donation box

Bay Roberts RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a poppy box and donations from a local fast food restaurant in Bay Roberts on November 9, 2023.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on November 9, Bay Roberts RCMP were called to the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bay Roberts, where video surveillance captured a theft of a Remembrance Day poppy donation box containing a sum of money, belonging to the Royal Canadian Legion. Investigators have exhausted all local efforts and have been unable to identify the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this crime, or the identity of the person pictured here, is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),