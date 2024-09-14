Bay Roberts RCMP investigating break and enter at C&N Used Cars

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred on Thursday, September 12, at C&N Used Cars in Spaniard’s Bay.

Between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday and midnight on Thursday, two masked suspects wearing hoodies entered the parking lot of the business, one carrying a crow bar. Suspects forced entry into the building, obtaining the keys for a vehicle from inside and then departed the property in the stolen vehicle.

The suspects then returned to the business two more times, attempting to steal other vehicles on the lot. During their last attempt, suspects were alerted by a nearby resident and fled the scene. A third suspect, who is not seen in the surveillance footage, was present when the crime was committed.

A 2019 grey Nissan Qashqai was stolen from the parking lot and has since been recovered.

Bay Roberts RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying those responsible.

The investigation is continuing and anybody with any information is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP or Crime Stoppers.