Bay Roberts RCMP investigates single vehicle rollover crash in Spaniard’s Bay

Burin Peninsula RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle crash on a residential road where the driver failed to remain at the scene.



Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on February 7, 2024, police responded to the report of a truck which had crashed, overturned and ended up in a ditch on New Harbour Road in Spaniard’s Bay. The truck was heavily damaged but the driver was not located at the scene.

Later that day, police identified and located the driver of the vehicle. The investigation is continuing to determine if any criminal charges will be laid in relation to the crash.



Any witnesses or anyone with any information about this crash is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.