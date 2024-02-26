Bay Roberts police continue search for missing man

The search for Michael O’Driscoll is continuing today.

Bay Roberts RCMP received the report that he was missing on Saturday, just after 4 p.m. — a day aftern the 63-year-old was last seen.

A tip from the public was subsequently received that O’Driscoll was seen riding his bike toward the area of Mad Rock Saturday afternoon. O’Driscoll’s bike was later located chained to a fence near the Mad Rock Café.

RCMP police dog services and Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue are taking part in the search. The Atlantic Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Cormorant Helicopter was also engaged.

Anyone with information related to O’Driscoll’s whereabouts can call the Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.