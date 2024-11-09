Bay d’Espoir RCMP investigates break and enter at Canada Post storage shed

Bay d’Espoir RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at a Canada Post storage shed sometime between Saturday and Monday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police received the report of the crime that occurred at the storage shed located on Route 360, approximately one km north of the Route 361 turnoff. Suspect(s) forced entry into the shed, causing property damage. In the same area, a passenger van was stolen and was later recovered abandoned at an apartment building parking lot in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Police believe the two incidents may be related. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of those responsible is asked to contact Bay d’Espoir RCMP at 709-882-2230. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)