Barricaded man arrested at residence in Irishtown

A 60-year-old Irishtown man, who had barricaded himself inside his residence, was arrested Monday by Corner Brook RCMP.

On Sunday afternoon, police received a request to attend the Irishtown home following up on a report of property damage. Upon arrival, the man had barricaded himself inside the home. Officers at the scene maintained verbal communications with the man who peacefully exited the residence and surrendered himself to police.

The man was later released from custody and is facing a charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

The investigation is continuing.