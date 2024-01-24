Backstage Pass: TaDa Events presents ‘Jersey Boys’

NTV’s Amanda Mews has the Backstage Pass of the upcoming show ‘Jersey Boys’ for the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Post Views: 35
You Might also like
-
Backstage Pass: Breakwater Books looks back on 50 years in publishingBy Marykate O'Neill — January 17, 2024
Local publishing company breakwater books recently celebrated a major milestone, 50 years in business. NTV’s…Post Views: 243
-
Backstage Pass: Entertainment Year in ReviewBy Michael Connors — December 28, 2023
NTV’s Amanda Mews looks back at the top arts stories from 2023.Post Views: 329
-
Backstage Pass: Quote the Raven releases new holiday tuneBy Amanda Mews — December 6, 2023
The award-winning musical duo Quote The Raven has been delighting audiences with their soothing harmonies…Post Views: 466