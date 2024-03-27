Backstage Pass: St. John’s Fashion Week announced

2024 has been named “The Year of the Arts” in Newfoundland and Labrador, and today, the provincial government announced where some of the funding is headed.
NTV’s Amanda Mews is here with the Backstage Pass.
If you’ve ever needed a nudge towards writing your own screenplay, the Nickel Independent Film…
The Swinging Belles have won Juno Award for Children’s Album of the Year.
Shanneyganock is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a province-wide tour. Touring with the group is…
NL Sportsman
Tight Loops Tight Lines
NTV News First Edition