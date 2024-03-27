Arts & Entertainment Backstage Pass

Backstage Pass: St. John’s Fashion Week announced

Posted: March 27, 2024 7:20 pm
By Amanda Mews



2024 has been named “The Year of the Arts” in Newfoundland and Labrador, and today, the provincial government announced where some of the funding is headed.

NTV’s Amanda Mews is here with the Backstage Pass.

