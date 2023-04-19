Post Views: 0
Arts & Entertainment Backstage Pass

Backstage Pass: ‘JackTV’ highlights N.L. man who aims to be next reality TV star

By Marykate O'Neill April 19, 2023

It’s a television series that follows two Newfoundlanders who want to take on the reality tv world. The catch? They have no idea what they’re doing. Here’s NTV’s Marykate O’Neill with your Backstage Pass.

Post Views: 0
video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top