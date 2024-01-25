Avalon MP Ken McDonald walks back comments, saying he’s not calling for review of Trudeau’s leadership

Avalon MP Ken McDonald has walked back comments made to Radio-Canada about whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should undergo a leadership review.

“I will continue to support my caucus colleagues and the Prime Minister as I’ve done since 2015,” McDonald said in written statement to NTV News.

“I was elected in 2015 as a Liberal MP and have continued to serve proudly as a member of the Liberal caucus for eight years. The intent of my recent public comments was not to personally call for a leadership review, and I am not calling for one now. As I said, I believe that the Prime Minister is a smart politician, a great campaigner, and I know he still has the best interest of Canadians at heart. I will continue to support my caucus colleagues and the Prime Minister as I’ve done since 2015.”

This comes just days after McDonald told Radio-Canada there should be a leadership review in the Liberal party.

It wasn’t the first time McDonald had broken ranks with his own party. In October, he voted in favour of a non-binding Conservative motion to repeal all carbon taxes.