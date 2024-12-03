Automated laboratory system launched at Western Memorial Regional Hospital

An innovative track system has been launched to enhance laboratory services at the new Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook.

The track system uses robotics automation to move laboratory samples, such as blood tubes, from sample submission to analysis. This process was previously manual.

“It is really exciting to see this state-of-the art laboratory system in use at our new hospital,” said Teara Freake, chief operating officer, Western Zone – NL Health Services. “Innovative and efficient solutions in health care enhance productivity and quality for patients, clients and residents, and facilitate a safer, more engaging work environment for staff.”

The enhanced laboratory system offers several key enhancements to services, including:

Increased efficiency: Automating repetitive tasks reduces hands-on time, allowing for faster sample processing and increased throughput.

Streamlined workflow: A track system integrates various laboratory processes, enabling seamless transitions between tasks.

Optimized personnel resources: By automating routine tasks, this system optimizes resources, allowing staff to focus on more complex activities.