ATV mishap sends one to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following an ATV mishap in the town of Portugal Cove – St. Philips on Saturday. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

An ATV mishap sent one person to hospital late Saturday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m. emergency crews with the Portugal Cove – St. Philips Volunteer Fire Department, along with paramedics with Eastern Health and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the incident. One person had become injured following a mishap involving an ATV behind a home on Chesley Van Heights.

Personnel tended to the patient at the rear of a home, before taking them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.