Atlantic Ministers Concerned How Federal Workforce Funding Cuts are Hurting Atlantic Canadians

Atlantic Workforce Ministers are demanding the federal government reverse the cut of the Labour Market Transfer Agreements.

The ministers met on June 6 to discuss the $625 million cut to the program.

With this cut, funding will revert to pre-2017 levels at a time when inflationary costs continue to have a profound impact on citizens. Provinces and Territories were not notified of this cut before the release of the Budget on April 16, 2024.

Atlantic Ministers highlighted the negative impact the cut to this funding will have on the 120,000 individuals and 8,500 employers and organizations that have benefitted annually from these programs throughout the region.