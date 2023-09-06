Atlantic Canada’s largest gold mine on schedule

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill





Marathon Gold is continuing with the construction phase of its Valentine Lake project and are on schedule to pour first gold in the first quarter of 2025, according to Tim Williams, Chief Operating Officer.

The 85-kilometre road leading to the site from Millertown has now been upgraded, and there are now 425 employees living at the camp. Electrical service is expected to be in place this fall. The COO says once into production, the mine is expected to produce nearly 200,000 ounces of gold per year. Meanwhile, finding employees continues to be a challenge, as the mine continues to develop throughout the Central Region.